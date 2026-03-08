Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Extends point streak to three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kopitar scored a goal and took four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kopitar snapped a prolonged 21-game goalless skid, as this was his first goal since a 4-2 win over Utah back on Dec. 8. The veteran playmaker also missed 11 games due to a lower-body injury between Jan. 7 and Jan. 29. Kopitar has had a subpar season in 2025-26. He posted 67 points in 2024-25 while playing in 81 contests, but he's been limited to just 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 47 games in 2025-26. That's subpar production for a first-line center, especially one of Kopitar's stature.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago