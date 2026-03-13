Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kopitar's four-game point streak was snapped in Boston on Tuesday, but he's right back at it. The addition of Artemi Panarin via trade has boosted Kopitar's production as the Kings look to keep pace in the playoff race. Kopitar is up to eight goals, 28 points, 67 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating across 50 outings this season.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago