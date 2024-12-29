Anze Kopitar News: Flips script in third period

Kopitar scored twice, including once on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Kopitar will be sad to be done with the Flyers this year -- his last four goals have come over two matchups with the Broad Street Bullies. He went through a three-game slump between those contests. Kopitar is up to 12 tallies, including five game-winning goals, and 39 points over 36 appearances this season. The star center has added 46 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.