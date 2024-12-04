Anze Kopitar News: Nabs helper in win

Kopitar posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Kopitar has nine points over his last six contests, with four multi-point efforts in that span. The 37-year-old helped out on Joel Edmundson's equalizer in this game. Kopitar continues to play above a point-per-game pace -- he's collected eight goals, 22 helpers, 32 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 26 outings this season.