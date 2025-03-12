Fantasy Hockey
Anze Kopitar News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kopitar logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Kopitar has three goals and three assists over six games in March, doubling his production from eight contests in February. The 37-year-old center started slow in 2025, but he's bouncing back just in time for the Kings to solidify their standing in the Pacific Division. Overall, he's produced 52 points, 83 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 63 outings this season.

