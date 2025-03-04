Anze Kopitar News: Nets goal Monday

Kopitar scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kopitar tallied the Kings' lone goal with a wrister midway through the first period, giving him 14 goals on the year. The 37-year-old veteran might not be the player he once was, but he continues to put up solid numbers, and his role as a top-six forward gives him a solid fantasy floor in most formats. Kopitar has notched 14 goals and 48 total points across 59 appearances in 2024-25,