Anze Kopitar News: One of each in loss

Kopitar scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

The tally ended Kopitar's eight-game goal drought. This was his fourth multi-point effort in his last seven outings -- he's been productive even when his own shots have stayed out. The veteran center is up to six goals, 19 assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 22 appearances this season. Fantasy managers should always have room for point-per-game players, and Kopitar's long history of success makes him a fairly safe option.