Anze Kopitar News: Opens scoring in win

Kopitar scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Kopitar has piled up two goals and five points over his last three games. There's some concern with his shot volume -- he has just five shots over his last nine outings and no more than one in any of those contests. He shot 19.5 percent in 2023-24, tallying 26 times on 133 shots, which was easily his lowest shot total in a full-length campaign. This year, he has five goals, nine helpers, 12 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances, but his currents numbers are a signal to sell high.