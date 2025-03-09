Anze Kopitar News: Produces pair of points

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Kopitar's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29 versus the Flyers. The center has been heating up with three goals and two assists over five contests in March, including three points over his last two games. For the season, he's at 16 goals, 35 helpers, 82 shots, 50 blocks and a plus-5 rating across 62 appearances in a top-line role. If he maintains his momentum, he should be able to end the regular season above the 60-point mark.