Anze Kopitar News: Provides two helpers Monday

Kopitar notched two assists in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Kopitar has two goals and three assists over his last three contests. The 37-year-old helped out on the Kings' last two goals in this game, scored by Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe. Kopitar is up to 21 goals, 46 assists, 98 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 80 appearances. With the depth of the Kings' offense, Kopitar may see more of a shutdown role in the playoffs, though he should still be able to chip in offense, especially when the Oilers are not expected to be at full strength on defense in the first round.