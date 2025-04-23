Fantasy Hockey
Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Racks up four points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Kopitar scored a power-play goal and distributed three assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

One of Kopitar's helpers also came on the power play. The center has five points, two hits, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over the first two games of the postseason. Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have been playing at an elite level together for much of the year, and the addition of Andrei Kuzmenko has only strengthened the Kings' top line. Kopitar may have to do a bit more defensive work with the series shifting to Edmonton for the next two games.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
