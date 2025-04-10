Anze Kopitar News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar's goal at 2:17 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He also helped out on the first of Kevin Fiala's two power-play goals in the contest. Efficiency has been the name of the game for Kopitar in 2024-25 -- he reached the 20-goal mark for the third year in a row and the 13th time in his 19-year career, but he's taken just 92 shots on net this season. He's at 64 points (21 on the power play), 66 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 78 appearances. Kopitar's drop in shot volume should be a red flag for fantasy managers in 2025-26, but his game has not dropped off yet.