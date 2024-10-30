Anze Kopitar News: Reaches 800-assist mark in career

Kopitar scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar's second helper gave him 800 assists in his career. This was the 37-year-old's third three-point game of the campaign, and his first since Oct. 14. Kopitar is still productive on the Kings' top line with four goals, eight helpers, 11 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 11 appearances, and five of his 12 points have come on the power play.