Anze Kopitar News: Retirement official
Kopitar's 20-year NHL career came to a close Sunday, per the NHLPA.
The Kings were swept in the first round of the 2026 playoffs by the Avalanche on Sunday. Kopitar retires as the Kings' all-time scoring leader, having amassed 1,316 points in 1,521 regular-season games. He also added 27 tallies and 62 assists in 107 playoff outings while leading the team to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.
Anze Kopitar
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