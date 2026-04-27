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Anze Kopitar News: Retirement official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 8:01am

Kopitar's 20-year NHL career came to a close Sunday, per the NHLPA.

The Kings were swept in the first round of the 2026 playoffs by the Avalanche on Sunday. Kopitar retires as the Kings' all-time scoring leader, having amassed 1,316 points in 1,521 regular-season games. He also added 27 tallies and 62 assists in 107 playoff outings while leading the team to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

Anze Kopitar
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