Anze Kopitar News: Sets franchise record in points

Kopitar scored two power-play goals and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Kopitar made history Saturday, as his pair of power-play goals elevated him to 1,308 points, surpassing Marcel Dionne as the Kings' all-time leader in points. The latter of his two tallies was also the 450th goal of his career. The 20-year NHL vet now has 10 goals, 30 points, 72 shots on net and 46 blocked shots across 51 games this season. He's been soaring offensively since the start of March with four goals, seven points and 19 shots on net across seven games. Kopitar is poised to thrive offensively next to Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin moving forward, giving him solid fantasy value in most league formats.