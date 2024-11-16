Anze Kopitar News: Sets up empty-netter
Kopitar logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Kopitar is up to six helpers during his four-game streak. The 37-year-old center kept the streak alive by setting up Adrian Kempe's empty-net goal in the final minute. Kopitar now has five goals, 16 assists, 20 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 19 appearances. He hasn't topped a point-per-game pace since 2017-18, and his playmaking-reliant production this year will leave his point total at the mercy of his teammates, though the results have been encouraging so far.
