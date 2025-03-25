Anze Kopitar News: Slides power-play helper

Kopitar logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kopitar has four points, including two on the power play, over his last three games. The 37-year-old also led Los Angeles forwards with 19:43 of ice time Tuesday, his most in a game since Feb. 22 versus the Canucks. The Kings have a strong top-nine, so they've been able to spread the minutes around rather than leaning heavily on Kopitar. The 37-year-old is up to 57 points (19 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating through 70 appearances.