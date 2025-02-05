Fantasy Hockey
Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Snags helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Kopitar notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Kopitar set up a Brandt Clarke tally in the third period. The helper ended a six-game skid for Kopitar, easily his longest of the season. He also hasn't scored a goal in 2025 -- he's been limited to five helpers over 15 contests since the start of January. Regression was coming, as Kopitar had shot 26.1 percent through the end of December, and he's now come up empty on 22 consecutive shots. The center has 44 points, 68 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 51 appearances, which still has him on pace for a strong season if he can build some positive momentum soon.

