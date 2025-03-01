Anze Kopitar News: Snags power-play helper

Kopitar recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Kopitar had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, and he's gone six contests without a goal. The 37-year-old's offense was strong and steady early on, but he still doesn't have a multi-point effort this calendar year. Kopitar is now at 47 points (15 on the power play), 75 shots and a plus-6 rating across 58 outings.