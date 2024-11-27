Anze Kopitar News: Two more points in win

Kopitar scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kopitar opened the scoring just 1:52 into the game and set up an Adrian Kempe empty-netter to close out the win. This was Kopitar's third multi-point effort in a row, and he's scored in his last two games after going eight contests without a goal. The center has 27 points (10 on the power play), 29 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 23 appearances this season.