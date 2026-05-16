Arber Xhekaj headshot

Arber Xhekaj News: Buries goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Xhekaj scored a goal, added 12 PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.

Xhekaj tied the game at 1-1 with his first career playoff goal. He's up to two points, eight shots on net, 44 hits, six blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 playoff contests this year. Xhekaj's not a firm lock for the lineup, but he's been active for all but one game this postseason despite a fairly limited role on the third pairing.

Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
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