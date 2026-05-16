Arber Xhekaj News: Buries goal in loss
Xhekaj scored a goal, added 12 PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.
Xhekaj tied the game at 1-1 with his first career playoff goal. He's up to two points, eight shots on net, 44 hits, six blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 playoff contests this year. Xhekaj's not a firm lock for the lineup, but he's been active for all but one game this postseason despite a fairly limited role on the third pairing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arber Xhekaj See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arber Xhekaj See More