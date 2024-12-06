Arber Xhekaj News: Contributes helper in win

Xhekaj notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Xhekaj has earned four assists over his last nine games. The 23-year-old is also playing his usual physical game, adding 27 PIM, 32 hits and 13 blocked shots in that span. He won't often chip in much offense, but Xhekaj can help in banger leagues with his ultra-aggressive style. He's at four assists, 22 shots on net, 41 PIM, 61 hits and 23 blocked shots through 23 outings this season.