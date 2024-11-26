Fantasy Hockey
Arber Xhekaj headshot

Arber Xhekaj News: Deals helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Xhekaj notched an assist, seven hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Xhekaj helped out on an Alex Newhook tally in the third period. This was Xhekaj's second assist in the last four games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The physical defenseman has added 14 shots on net, 23 PIM, 44 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 18 outings. He has limited scoring upside, which in turn puts a cap on his usefulness in fantasy.

Arber Xhekaj
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
