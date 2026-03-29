Arber Xhekaj News: Draws in Sunday

Xhekaj logged five hits in 5:11 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Absences for Alexandre Texier (lower body), Josh Anderson (illness) and Kirby Dach (upper body) have left the Canadiens' forward group thin. On the second half of a back-to-back, they opted to dress Xhekaj for the first time since March 15 versus the Ducks. Xhekaj's playing time is trending down while Jayden Struble appears to have locked down a third-pairing spot during the Canadiens' playoff push. Xhekaj is scoreless in his last 28 contests, racking up 94 hits and 53 PIM in that span. Overall, he has two points, 36 shots on net, 108 PIM, 154 hits and a minus-6 rating over 56 appearances this season.