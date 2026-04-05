Arber Xhekaj News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Xhekaj notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Xhekaj has gotten a chance to play regularly in the absence of Alexandre Carrier (upper body). This was Xhekaj's fourth straight game in the lineup. The defenseman snapped a 30-game point drought dating back to Dec. 16 versus the Flyers. He has just three points with 36 shots on net, 110 PIM, 158 hits and 37 blocked shots over 59 appearances this season. Xhekaj should continue to see playing time until Carrier is healthy.