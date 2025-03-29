Arber Xhekaj News: On verge of role reduction

Xhekaj's point drought reached 15 games in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) returned to action Friday, but Xhekaj stayed in the lineup as a seventh defenseman. Xhekaj saw just 3:52 of ice time, so it's very clear he's at risk of heading to the press box if the Canadiens move back to a six-defensemen lineup. The 24-year-old bring an element of physicality to the lineup, but Jayden Struble and David Savard can also throw the body around, and Guhle's no slouch in that department either. Xhekaj has a career-low six points with 69 shots on net, 176 hits, 62 blocked shots, 118 PIM and a minus-13 rating despite playing in a career-high 69 games in his third NHL campaign.