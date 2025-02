Xhekaj had a game-high six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 loss to New Jersey.

In Saturday's shutout loss, Xhekaj added one hit and one blocked shot in 19:47 of ice time. He hasn't earned a point in 23 straight games. Xhekaj has one goal, four assists, 57 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a team-high 135 hits through 52 appearances this season.