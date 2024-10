Xhekaj had three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Xhekaj, who had been a healthy scratch the last two games, was given a spot on the active roster due to the absence of Justin Barron, w ho was removed from the Canadiens' previous game with an upper-body injury. In addition to Barron, Montreal is also missing Kaiden Guhle (upper body), which could lead to regular playing time for Xhekaj, who has 13 hits over six appearances.