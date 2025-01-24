Fantasy Hockey
Arber Xhekaj headshot

Arber Xhekaj News: Struggling on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 10:45am

Xhekaj's point drought reached 16 games in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Xhekaj has 29 PM and 34 hits during his 16-game point drought, so he's still supplying plenty of the rough stuff. The 23-year-old defenseman has a bit of short-term security in the lineup after Jayden Struble was sent to AHL Laval on a conditioning loan Friday. Xhekaj has just five points to go with 110 hits, 72 PIM, 47 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances this season.

