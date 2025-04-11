Arno Tiefensee News: Agrees to entry-level contract
Tiefensee signed a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26 with Dallas on Friday.
Tiefensee posted a 2.27 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 29 regular-season games with Mannheim of Germany's top league (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) in 2024-25. He also had a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 10 playoff games with Mannheim this year. At the NHL level, Dallas is already set in goal between Jake Oettinger, who is signed through 2027-28, and Casey DeSmith, whose contract runs through 2026-27, so outside of potential promotions due to injury circumstances, the 22-year-old Tiefensee will probably serve primarily in the minors for at least the next couple of years even if his development goes well.
