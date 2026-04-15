Arseni Koromyslov News: Secures entry-level deal

Koromyslov penned a two-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Koromyslov played in 61 regular-season games for KHL club Chelyabinsk this year, garnering one goal and 16 helpers before adding one point in five playoff contests. The 22-year-old defenseman should make the jump to North America ahead of the 2026-27 campaign but will likely play the bulk of his minutes in the minors.