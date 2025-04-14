Arsenii Sergeev News: Inks two-way contract

Sergeev signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Monday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Sergeev transferred to Penn State for the 2024-25 collegiate season and went 19-9-4 with a 2.54 GAA and .919 save percentage over 33 appearances with the Nittany Lions. His contract will begin during the 2025-26 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the AHL for the start of next season.