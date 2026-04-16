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Arsenii Sergeev News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sergeev was summoned from AHL Calgary on Thursday.

The Flames needed a backup goaltender as Devin Cooley is unable to play due to an illness. Sergeev had a 5-13-8 record in 28 AHL games, with a 3.29 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 28 games with the Wranglers.

Arsenii Sergeev
Calgary Flames
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