Arsenii Sergeev News: Recalled from AHL
Sergeev was summoned from AHL Calgary on Thursday.
The Flames needed a backup goaltender as Devin Cooley is unable to play due to an illness. Sergeev had a 5-13-8 record in 28 AHL games, with a 3.29 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 28 games with the Wranglers.
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