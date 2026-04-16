Arsenii Sergeev News: Tending twine Thursday

Sergeev will patrol the crease at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sergeev will be making his NHL debut after having played in both the ECHL and AHL this season, in part due to the absence of Devin Cooley (illness). With the Wranglers, the 23-year-old Sergeev went 5-13-8 while carrying a 3.29 GAA. Despite the debut, Sergeev will likely need some more time developing in the minors before getting a true shot at making the Flames' roster.