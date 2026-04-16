Arsenii Sergeev headshot

Arsenii Sergeev News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sergeev will patrol the crease at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sergeev will be making his NHL debut after having played in both the ECHL and AHL this season, in part due to the absence of Devin Cooley (illness). With the Wranglers, the 23-year-old Sergeev went 5-13-8 while carrying a 3.29 GAA. Despite the debut, Sergeev will likely need some more time developing in the minors before getting a true shot at making the Flames' roster.

Arsenii Sergeev
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arsenii Sergeev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arsenii Sergeev See More
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
NHL
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
244 days ago