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Arsenii Sergeev News: Wins NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sergeev stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

This was Sergeev's NHL debut, and he showed well. The 23-year-old netminder is set to return to AHL Calgary for the Wranglers' last two games of the campaign this weekend, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports. Sergeev is likely at least another year or more away from getting a legitimate shot at an NHL job, as both Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley (illness) have extensions kicking in for 2026-27.

Arsenii Sergeev
Calgary Flames
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