Arseny Gritsyuk headshot

Arseny Gritsyuk Injury: Expected to miss out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Gritsyuk (undisclosed) is slated to remain on the shelf versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Gritsyuk was practicing with the team but hasn't taken line rushes with the forwards yet. It will be the 25-year-old Russian's fourth straight game on the shelf due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, Gritsyuk was finding his offensive stride with four goals and four assists in his last 10 outings.

Arseny Gritsyuk
New Jersey Devils
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