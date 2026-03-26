Arseny Gritsyuk headshot

Arseny Gritsyuk Injury: Ruled out through trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Gritsyuk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for the remaining two games of the Devils' road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Gritsyuk has been producing offensively of late, generating four goals and four assists in his last 10 outings. With the 25-year-old winger on the shelf, Evgenii Dadonov will step into the lineup for just the second time in the Devils' last 14 contests.

Arseny Gritsyuk
New Jersey Devils
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