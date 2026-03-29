Arseny Gritsyuk Injury: Still unavailable
Gritsyuk (undisclosed) won't play against Chicago on Sunday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.
Gritsyuk will miss his third straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has generated 13 goals, 31 points, 149 shots on net and 58 hits across 66 appearances this campaign.
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