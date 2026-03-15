Arseny Gritsyuk News: Grabs pair of points in win

Gritsyuk tallied a goal, picked up an assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Gritsyuk posted his second multi-point game of March during Saturday's contest, where he picked up the lone helper on Cody Glass' opening goal before later finding twine himself to kick off the third period. With the pair of points, Gritsyuk now has 12 goals, 29 points, 139 shots on net and 52 hits across 62 games this season. The 24-year-old rookie has compiled a half-dozen points over his last six games and profiles as a solid middle-six winger for New Jersey for years to come. He holds decent fantasy value in deep leagues and dynasty formats.