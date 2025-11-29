Gritsyuk's first goal came midway through the second period, and he found twine again with less than four minutes remaining in the third. With the pair of tallies, the 24-year-old rookie has six goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net and 26 hits through 24 games this year. He ended a four-game point drought and has displayed flashes of potential. He is a developing option in fantasy formats that value points, especially since he has a role in New Jersey's top six for the time being. If he can start to find the scoresheet with a bit more consistency, Gritsyuk will be a solid waiver-wire add in standard formats.