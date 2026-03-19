Arseny Gritsyuk News: Puts away goal

Gritsyuk scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Gritsyuk has been productive in March with four goals and three assists over eight outings. The 25-year-old winger had a six-game slump prior to his improved stretch of play. He's in a middle-six role, which is where he's been for much of the year while earning 13 goals, 30 points, 143 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-4 rating across 64 appearances.