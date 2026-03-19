Arseny Gritsyuk headshot

Arseny Gritsyuk News: Puts away goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gritsyuk scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Gritsyuk has been productive in March with four goals and three assists over eight outings. The 25-year-old winger had a six-game slump prior to his improved stretch of play. He's in a middle-six role, which is where he's been for much of the year while earning 13 goals, 30 points, 143 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-4 rating across 64 appearances.

Arseny Gritsyuk
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
24 days ago