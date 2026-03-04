Arseny Gritsyuk headshot

Arseny Gritsyuk News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gritsyuk scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Gritsyuk scored for the first time since Jan. 20 versus the Oilers. This was his 10th goal of the campaign, and it ended a six-game point drought. The 24-year-old winger has 24 points, 126 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 57 appearances this season, primarily in a middle-six role. Gritsyuk has some upside in deeper fantasy formats but has yet to stand out in any one area.

