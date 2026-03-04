Arseny Gritsyuk News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Gritsyuk scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Gritsyuk scored for the first time since Jan. 20 versus the Oilers. This was his 10th goal of the campaign, and it ended a six-game point drought. The 24-year-old winger has 24 points, 126 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 57 appearances this season, primarily in a middle-six role. Gritsyuk has some upside in deeper fantasy formats but has yet to stand out in any one area.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1509 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming36 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More