Arseny Gritsyuk News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Gritsyuk scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Toronto.

The Devils fell behind by a goal in each period, with Gritsyuk pulling the home side level in the second before helping to set up Connor Brown's tying tally in the third. It was Gritsyuk's first multi-point performance since Jan. 20, and through his first 58 NHL games the 24-year-old rookie has 11 goals, 26 points, 127 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating.