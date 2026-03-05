Arseny Gritsyuk headshot

Arseny Gritsyuk News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Gritsyuk scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Toronto.

The Devils fell behind by a goal in each period, with Gritsyuk pulling the home side level in the second before helping to set up Connor Brown's tying tally in the third. It was Gritsyuk's first multi-point performance since Jan. 20, and through his first 58 NHL games the 24-year-old rookie has 11 goals, 26 points, 127 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating.

Arseny Gritsyuk
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arseny Gritsyuk See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
37 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
38 days ago