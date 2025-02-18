Arshdeep Bains News: Back on NHL roster

Bains was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Along with Bains, the Canucks also brought up Nils Aman, setting the duo up to compete for one spot in the lineup ahead of Saturday's clash with Vegas. Considering Vancouver is heading out on a five-game road trip, both forwards should get an opportunity to play. In his 11 NHL contests this season, Bains has tallied one goal, seven shots and 16 hits while logging 10:56 of ice time per game.