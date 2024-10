Bains scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The goal was Bains' first in his career, and it stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has bounced between the NHL and AHL levels early in the season, but he's holding down a fourth-line role with the Canucks. He's produced four shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating over four appearances.