Arshdeep Bains News: Returns to minors

Bains returned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

This is the sixth time Bains has either been promoted or demoted in November. Vancouver is moving him around for salary cap purposes. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bains back with the Canucks before Thursday's game against the Islanders. He has a goal, five shots, 15 hits and five blocks in eight appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25.