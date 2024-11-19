Arshdeep Bains News: Summoned from minors

Bains was recalled from AHL Abbotsbord on Tuesday.

With J.T. Miller (personal) taking an indefinite leave from the club, Bains could be in line to receive more consistent playing time, as the latter has been shuffled to and from the AHL many times this season. Through eight outings with Vancouver in 2024-25, Bains has logged a goal, six shots, five blocks, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating.