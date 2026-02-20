Arshdeep Bains News: Two goals in Friday's AHL loss
Bains scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 6-3 loss to Henderson on Friday.
Bains has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He's been productive for Abbotsford with eight goals and six assists in 17 contests, including eight points in his last 12 outings. Should the Canucks sell off forwards ahead of the trade deadline, Bains would be a top candidate for a call-up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arshdeep Bains See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arshdeep Bains See More