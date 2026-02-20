Arshdeep Bains News: Two goals in Friday's AHL loss

Bains scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 6-3 loss to Henderson on Friday.

Bains has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He's been productive for Abbotsford with eight goals and six assists in 17 contests, including eight points in his last 12 outings. Should the Canucks sell off forwards ahead of the trade deadline, Bains would be a top candidate for a call-up.