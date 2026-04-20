Artem Zub Injury: Game-time call Monday

Zub (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Zub was injured during Game 1 on Saturday, logging just 7:44 of ice time before being forced to leave the contest. If Zub does miss out, it appears that Nikolas Matinpalo will step into his spot in the lineup, while Lassi Thomson could play after sitting out Game 1.