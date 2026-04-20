Artem Zub Injury: Not an option Monday
Zub (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.
Zub will be replaced in the lineup by Lassi Thomson, who will skate alongside Dennis Gilbert in a third-pairing role, while Nikolas Matinpalo will work on the No. 1 pairing with Jake Sanderson. Zub will have a few days to attempt to be ready for Thursday's Game 3, which will be played in Ottawa.
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