Artem Zub headshot

Artem Zub Injury: Not an option Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Zub (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.

Zub will be replaced in the lineup by Lassi Thomson, who will skate alongside Dennis Gilbert in a third-pairing role, while Nikolas Matinpalo will work on the No. 1 pairing with Jake Sanderson. Zub will have a few days to attempt to be ready for Thursday's Game 3, which will be played in Ottawa.

Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators
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